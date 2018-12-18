Home Business

Ola to invest USD 100 million in Vogo to boost supply

As part of the deal ANI Technologies, which runs Ola will boost Vogo’s supply by investing in 100,000 scooters on the Vogo platform, worth $100 million. 

BENGALURU: Scooter sharing app Vogo, on Tuesday announced strategic partnership with cab aggregator Ola. As part of the deal ANI Technologies, which runs Ola will boost Vogo’s supply by investing in 100,000 scooters on the Vogo platform, worth $100 million. 

"This infusion will give Vogo a strategic supply advantage without having to incur significant capital expenditure," the company said in a statement. 

Additionally, Vogo’s offerings will also be available for Ola’s customer directly from the Ola app soon. 

“Ola is committed to building a robust mobility ecosystem in India, creating a deep impact on livelihoods and how citizens get around. Our investment in Vogo will help build a smart multi-modal network for first-last mile connectivity in the country," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Ola.

Earlier, Ola had invested in Vogo as part of the company’s Series A fundraising which saw participation from Matrix Partners India and Stellaris Venture Partners. Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal also had invested in Vogo.

