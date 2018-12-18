Home Business

Yes Bank recommends name of Brahm Dutt for post of Chairman

The Chairman post fell vacant after the resignation of Ashok Chawla in November following issues related to probity. 

Published: 18th December 2018 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

File Image of Yes Bank for representational purpose

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Yes Bank has recommended the name of its board member Brahm Dutt for the post of Chairman to the RBI, according to sources.

The Chairman post fell vacant after the resignation of Ashok Chawla in November following issues related to probity. "The bank has sent the name of Dutt to the Reserve Bank for the Chairman post," a source said Tuesday.

Since Dutt is already a part of the bank and understands various aspects of the system in a better way, it would be good to have him as the chairman, sources said. The bank's spokesperson could not be reached for comments.

Dutt, a retired bureaucrat, is currently an independent director on the bank's board, which has eight members. The other board members are MD&CEO Rana Kapoor, Lt General Mukesh Sabharwal, Subhash Kalia, Ajai Kumar, Pratima Sheorey, Uttam Agarwal and TS Vijayan.

Vijayan -- former LIC and Irdai chief -- was inducted into the board only recently along with Agarwal who is a chartered accountant with expertise in taxation, finance and restructuring. Besides, the bank has to recommend name/s for MD&CEO post to the RBI as Kapoor has been denied extension post-January 31, 2019 by the central bank.

As per sources, RBI has flagged issues related to corporate governance as well as under-reporting of bad loans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yes Bank Brahm Dutt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp