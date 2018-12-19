Home Business

1,326 firms under lens for violating money laundering laws: Centre to Parliament

The firms were under the agency’s scanner as they had reportedly used third-party bank accounts to stash their unaccounted money.

Published: 19th December 2018 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Parliament

Image of Parliament used for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central government on Tuesday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated probe against 1,326 companies, which had been under its lens for violating money laundering laws.

“Around 1,326 companies are under the scanner of Enforcement Directorate for violating money laundering laws,” Shiv Pratap Shukla, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, told Rajya Sabha.
However, no company has been deregistered for money laundering charges so far.

“While searches and raids have been already conducted at some of these companies, in the coming months, there will be more raids and arrests. We also have (info on) few companies that have made big investments overseas post demonetisation,” a senior ED official told TNIE.

Last week, the ED had initiated a probe against the managing director of Usha Martin, the country’s largest steel wire rope maker, in connection with alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management (FEMA) Act.

The ED has also ordered investigation into the true ownership of 68 companies for “exceptional” deposits and withdrawals made during demonetisation.

“The government has also ordered investigation into the true ownership of 68 companies under Section 216 read with Section 210(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, which have deposited and withdrawn funds in an exceptional manner from their bank accounts during the demonetisation period,” the minister said.

According to sources, 17.42 lakh suspected accounts have come under the scanner of both the ED and Income-Tax department.

The firms were under the agency’s scanner as they had reportedly used third-party bank accounts to stash their unaccounted money. Based on the data and closer investigation, the ED has zeroed in on the 1,326 companies.

After investigation, show cause notices are issued and due process is followed for recovery of evaded tax.

In the last few weeks, ED had speeded up its investigation and attached assets and bank accounts for over two dozen companies for money laundering during demonetisation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp