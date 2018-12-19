Central Bank eyes return to profit

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

Central Bank of India hopes to turn profitable and come out of the PCA framework in FY20.

The bank expects to move to risk threshold 3 through negative return on assets on account of additional provisions required for MTM losses and NPA accounts under NCLT. However, it will likely record a marginal profit during the last quarter of 2018-19 and will be back in black and exit the PCA by FY20, it apprised the Parliamentary Standing Committee in August.

However, to come out of the PCA framework and meet minimum regulatory requirements in FY19, the bank needs a minimum capital infusion of Rs 10,855 crore from the government in the form of CET capital. Assuming it gets Rs 7,519 crore this fiscal, it will continue to remain in risk threshold 1 as on March, 2019.

On its part, the bank will explore the possibility of raising the required equity capital from the public through QIPs, preferential issues, rights issue, etc. But this will continue to depend on the bank’s profitability, quantum of NPAs and conducive capital market conditions.

Further, it will also explore the possibility of raising tier II capital on a private placement basis from the market, it noted, adding that with most NPAs now recognised and fresh accretions contained, gross NPAs which stood at as high as 20 per cent are likely to be reduced to 14-15 per cent.

This will happen through various resolution mechanisms, including resolving bad loans under NCLT, through which it hopes to reduce NPAs by Rs 13,500 crore this fiscal. With a projected recovery of Rs 8,955 crore, write-offs of Rs 9,105 crore and fresh slippages of Rs 8,360 crore in FY19, net NPA ratio is expected to reduce from 11.10 per cent in March, 2018 to 5.95 per cent by March, 2019. This is expected to move its asset quality out of PCA on March, 2019.