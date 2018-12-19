Home Business

Central Bank eyes return to profit

Central Bank of India hopes to turn profitable and come out of the PCA framework in FY20. 

Published: 19th December 2018 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Sunitha natti
Express News Service

Central Bank of India hopes to turn profitable and come out of the PCA framework in FY20. 
The bank expects to move to risk threshold 3 through negative return on assets on account of additional provisions required for MTM losses and NPA accounts under NCLT. However, it will likely record a marginal profit during the last quarter of 2018-19 and will be back in black and exit the PCA by FY20, it apprised the Parliamentary Standing Committee in August. 

However, to come out of the PCA framework and meet minimum regulatory requirements in FY19, the bank needs a minimum capital infusion of Rs 10,855 crore from the government in the form of CET capital. Assuming it gets Rs 7,519 crore this fiscal, it will continue to remain in risk threshold 1 as on March, 2019.

On its part, the bank will explore the possibility of raising the required equity capital from the public through QIPs, preferential issues, rights issue, etc. But this will continue to depend on the bank’s profitability, quantum of NPAs and conducive capital market conditions.  

Further, it will also explore the possibility of raising tier II capital on a private placement basis from the market, it noted, adding that with most NPAs now recognised and fresh accretions contained, gross NPAs which stood at as high as 20 per cent are likely to be reduced to 14-15 per cent. 

This will happen through various resolution mechanisms, including resolving bad loans under NCLT, through which it hopes to reduce NPAs by Rs 13,500 crore this fiscal. With a projected recovery of Rs 8,955 crore, write-offs of Rs 9,105 crore and fresh slippages of Rs 8,360 crore in FY19, net NPA ratio is expected to reduce from 11.10 per cent in March, 2018 to 5.95 per cent by March, 2019. This is expected to move its asset quality out of PCA on March, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Bank RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp