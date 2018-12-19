Home Business

Commerce and industry ministry working on new e-commerce policy

A group of secretaries will look into the new e-commerce policy after concerns were raised on some proposals of the draft e-commerce policy.

Published: 19th December 2018 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Snapdeal

A photo of Snapdeal logo is used for representational purposes. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The commerce and industry ministry is working on a new e-commerce policy to boost the fast growing online retail as well as protect the interest of small retailers, sources said. The government has already set up a group of secretaries to look into the issues of the sector. The ministry is committed to preparing the policy to boost the growth of the sector, sources said.

The move came after concerns were raised on some proposals of the draft e-commerce policy, which was prepared after consultations with several stakeholders, including industry chambers.

The draft e-commerce policy had suggested several steps to promote the growth of the sector. It had stated that online retail firms may have to store user data exclusively in India in view of security and privacy concerns.

It had also said that any group company of an online retailer or marketplace may not be allowed to directly or indirectly influence the price or sale of products and services on its platform, a move that could completely restrict e-tailers from giving deep discounts.

The draft had suggested to introduce a pre-set timeframe for offering differential pricing or deep discounts by e-commerce players to customers.

Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu informed Parliament the formulation of e-commerce policy is under consideration of the government for which no timeline has been fixed.

Traders body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has time and again raised concerns over heavy discounts being provided by certain online-retailers.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that they have written to finance and commerce ministers suggesting them to take steps to check these discounts as they are leading to predatory pricing. "We have recently met officials of the ministry, who are making the new e-commerce policy. We have urged to put certain clauses to check e-commerce firms giving huge discounts and freebies as it is damaging the trade fabric of the country," he said.

He added that e-tailers are giving discounts for the last four-five years and these were seriously damaging small retailers.

Framing of a new policy also assumes significance as rich member nations of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) are pushing to frame global norms for e-commerce trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Commerce and Industry E-Commerce policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp