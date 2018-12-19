Home Business

DHFL to exit mutual fund business, sell stakes to Pramerica

Published: 19th December 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, said its board approved sale of its entire shareholding in DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers (DPAM), the mutual fund arm of its joint venture partner, US-based Prudential Financial Inc.

DHFL would sell the 50 per cent stake it holds in the venture — 17.2 per cent directly and 32.88 per cent through its subsidiary DHFL Advisory and Investments Pvt Ltd — to Prudential Financial that operates the brand Pramerica Financial.

“The transaction would make DPAM a wholly-owned business of PGIM, the global asset management business of PFI, which ranks among the top 10 largest investment managers in the world with more than $1 trillion in assets under management,” Prudential said in a press release.

Glen Baptist, CEO of PGIM Global, said, “We see tremendous opportunity in the asset management market in India and are very excited to be entering this next phase of growth.”

Pramerica and DHFL formed a joint venture in 2014 and later expanded through acquisition of Deutsche Asset Management (India).

The fund’s average assets under management for July-September, 2018, was at Rs 22,699 crore.

“This is a strategic call by DHFL to focus more on our core business. We firmly believe that this move is in the best interest of all parties and will have a positive outcome for all stakeholders,” said Kapil Wadhawan, chairman and managing director, DHFL. Coming at a time when the non-banking financial companies and housing finance companies face liquidity pressures, the transaction could be seen as a liquidity enhancing measure by DHFL.

