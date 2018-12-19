Niti unveils strategy document to make India USD 5-trillion economy by 2030

Home Business

The 'Strategy for New India @ 75' document, prepared after extensive consultations with over 800 stakeholders from within the government - central, state and district levels.

NEW DELHI: The Niti Aayog Wednesday unveiled a strategy document with an aim to accelerate growth to 8 per cent and propel the country towards a USD 5-trillion economy by 2030.

The 'Strategy for New India @ 75' document, prepared after extensive consultations with over 800 stakeholders from within the government - central, state and district levels, was released by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

"The overarching focus of the strategy document is to further improve the policy environment in which private investors and other stakeholders can contribute their fullest towards achieving the goals set out for New India 2022 and propel India towards a USD 5 trillion economy by 2030," it said.

