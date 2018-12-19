Ola to invest USD 100 million in scooter sharing firm Vogo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Scooter-sharing platform Vogo on Tuesday said the company has signed a strategic partnership with cab-hailing company Ola. As part of the partnership, Ola will invest about $100 million, which would primarily be used by Vogo to strengthen the two-wheeler supply on its platform by about 1,00,000 scooters.

Ola will also facilitate its 150 million users to book Vogo’s offerings from the Ola app.

“This infusion will give Vogo a strategic supply advantage without having to incur significant capital expenditure,” said a Vogo statement.Ola was the lead investor in Vogo’s $7 million Series-A funding round. Other players such as Stellaris Venture Partners and Matrix Partners India too participated. Vogo also received funding from Pawan Munjal, chairman, MD & CEO of Hero MotoCorp.

Founded in 2016, Vogo is a point-to-point dockless scooter-sharing company, currently present in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, having served over 20 million km on its platform.“Our investment in Vogo will help build a smart multi-modal network for first-last mile connectivity in the country,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder & CEO, Ola.

The two-wheeler manufacturers are also bullish about the prospects offered by these last mile connectivity players.

Honda and Mahindra, two of the big names in the scooter manufacturing industry, are exploring business opportunities with bike rental players like Drivezy and Bounce.

Honda has supplied 3,000 scooters including its largest selling two-wheeler Activa 5G and CLIQ to Drivezy to operate in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

In August, Bengaluru-based Bounce, formerly known as Metro Bikes, had raised $12.2 million in Series-A round of funding from leading investors like Sequoia India and Accel Partners this August.

“Ola’s deep understanding of mobility and their investment to power additional supply are extremely valuable to Vogo. As we enter our next phase of growth, we look forward to executing our synergistic vision of the future: smart and sustainable mobility for all,” said Anand Ayyadurai, founder and CEO, Vogo.