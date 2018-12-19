Home Business

Panel to redraft Income Tax laws to focus on simplification

The recommendations of the panel is likely to be included in the final budget for 2019-20 which will be presented after the general elections due next year.

Published: 19th December 2018 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The panel set up to redraft the 50-year old Income Tax law will focus on simplification of language, and tackling those areas that have become "problematic" due to addition of multiple explanations and provisos overtime, a senior government official said Wednesday.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) member and head of the panel tasked with redrafting of Income Tax laws Akhilesh Ranjan asserted that the entire exercise would be aimed at encouraging compliance and ensuring tax certainty.

"Tax laws must be capable of being understood. In some areas language has become rather problematic. There have been additions and insertions of explanations after explanations, provisos after provisos." So while we take that message of not dramatically trying to just change language for the sake of change, I think we should go into area where we can make law simpler to understand. That would encourage compliance and provide tax certainty," Ranjan said at an event here.

ALSO READ | Income Tax department unearths Rs 110 cr undisclosed income by liquor company related to Andhra MLC

He said the panel is cognisant of the industry not being in favour of tinkering much with the language of the legislation which has now been "well understood by taxpayers and professionals".

The task force to redraft the 50 year old Income Tax laws would submit its report by February 28, 2019.

The recommendations of the panel is likely to be included in the final budget for 2019-20 which will be presented after the general elections due next year.

Other members of the task force include Girish Ahuja (chartered accountant), Rajiv Memani (Chairman and Regional Managing Partner of EY), Mukesh Patel (Practicing Tax Advocate), Mansi Kedia (Consultant, ICRIER) and G C Srivastava (retired IRS and Advocate).

The task force was assigned to draft direct tax laws in line with the norms prevalent in other countries, incorporating international best practices, and keeping in mind the economic needs of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the annual conference of tax officers in September last year, had observed that the Income-tax Act, 1961 was drafted more than 50 years ago and it needs to be redrafted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Income Tax law Simple language easy language draft Central Board of Direct Taxes Income tax laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp