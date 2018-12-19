Home Business

Rates do impact short term bonds most: RBI study

According to a research by RBI, size of government borrowings and crude prices also influence yields up, but they differ across maturities.

Published: 19th December 2018 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

RBI logo

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi, India.

By Bloomberg

Changes to monetary policy have a stronger impact on yields of short-term bonds than on longer-dated securities.

That long-held view received an emphatic backing from researchers in the Reserve Bank of India. An empirical study covering moves from April 2004 to March 2018 showed the impact of policy rate on yields weakens as the tenure of the bonds increases.

The size of government borrowings and crude prices also influence yields up, but they differ across maturities. The impact on shorter maturities builds over time and the peak impact occurs with a lag of around six months. For five- and 10-year maturities, there is an over-shooting of yields in the initial month as markets seem to absorb the news and implications of a rate hike. That is corrected in the next couple of months.

Also, an increase of one percentage point in foreign portfolio investment in debt instruments softens one-, five- and 10-year domestic bond yields by 10-23 basis points, with no significant impact on short-term treasury bills. That highlights a view that unlike the policy rate, foreign portfolio investments impact longer-term yields more than shorter-term yields.

Key Highlights

  • An increase of 100 basis points in the policy rate, increases the yield on 15-91 days maturity treasury bills by around 85 basis points.
  • The impact reduces as the maturity increases -- around 50 basis points on 1-year securities, around 25 basis points for 5-year securities and less than 10 bps on 10-year securities.
Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI study RBI monetary policy Short-term bonds Bonds and securities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp