SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi flags IPO pricing as markets run dry

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Ajay Tyagi, chairman of capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board India (SEBI), on Tuesday flagged the issue of IPO (Initial Public Offerings) pricing at a time when the IPO market has run dry, especially since September.Expressing concern over the slow pace of IPOs despite SEBI having granted approval for issues worth Rs 60,000 this year, Tyagi said the pricing of IPOs should be done carefully in volatile times. 

“It is for the issuers to really take a call when to raise money. But, we are worried. They are yet to hit the market,” he said.

Tyagi was speaking at the annual meeting of the Association of Investment Bankers of India. When asked if the pricing expectation of the issuer is high, Tyagi said since it is not an issue in which SEBI interferes, and it is for the merchant bankers to look into the issue.

“They have to look into it if pricing is an issue. Do some due diligence on pricing that is acceptable for both the issuer and investor,” he said.

While the IPO market has been dull this year, preferential share allotment has doubled, and Tyagi said people have found ways to raise money.

Alternate Investment Funds (AIF) and private equities have been doing quite good and the money they raised have gone up to Rs 75,000 crore this October compared to Rs 40,000 crore last year, Tyagi pointed out. The SME platform has also taken off well and this year IPOs in the segment have raised Rs 1,500 crore compared to Rs 800 crore last year.

Tyagi also said he was against forced listing of multinational companies on our exchanges, when earlier precedents were pointed out to him. Instead, he said, the regulatory norms should encourage companies to list in India. Recently, SEBI had put out a committee report that allows Indian companies to directly list abroad and vice versa.

Companies had raised around Rs 30,959 crore this year, most of it being in the early part of the year. Last year was considered best for the IPO market with companies raising a record Rs 67,147 crore, according to Prime Database.

Three entities fined for trade fraud

Markets regulator SEBI on Tuesday imposed a total fine of I16 lakh on three entities  — Omnipresent Credits Private Limited, Payal Commercial Company and Pavan Kailash-chand Biyan — for executing fraudulent trades, which created artificial volume in the illiquid stock options segment of the BSE. 

