SEBI tells MFs to strengthen in-house credit risk assessment

Speaking at the CII Mutual Fund Summit, Rao said that SEBI is also in talks with fund houses to review the valuation guidelines for corporate bonds.

Published: 19th December 2018 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI

SEBI building (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  SEBI executive director S V Muralidhar Rao on Tuesday asked asset management companies to strengthen their in-house credit risk assessments system on fixed income products instead of relying completely on the rating provided by the rating agencies.

Speaking at the CII Mutual Fund Summit, Rao said that SEBI is also in talks with fund houses to review the valuation guidelines for corporate bonds. He said a consultation paper would soon be issued and a valuation framework would be finalised after a discussion with stakeholders.

Recent events of sudden downgrade of securities have given rise to issue of bond valuation by liquid and debt funds. One area that SEBI is looking at is how to value debt securities that mature in less than 60 days and another is to evaluate securities that are marked down as below investment grade.

“MFs have fared exceedingly well in the past and they play a critical role in bringing stability, efficiency, transparency into the financial system. Looking at the global scenarios and considering the benefits of side-pocketing, we have decided to allow MFs to create a segregated portfolio, with respect to debt and money market instruments, subject to various safeguards”, Rao said on the decision to allow side-pocketing of bad assets. 

