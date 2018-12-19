Home Business

Sensex opens in green, all eyes on Federal Open Market

After closing down positively despite losses on tuesday, Sensex opened at 36,441.46 while Nifty opened at 10,930.55.

Published: 19th December 2018 10:45 AM

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

File Image of BSE Sensex. (File | Reuters )

By IANS

MUMBAI:Amid mixed Asian cues and falling crude oil prices, the domestic indices opened in the green on Wednesday.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 36,441.46 from its previous close at 36,347.08 on Tuesday as investors were cautious of the ongoing Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting that was expected to raise interest rates that has kept the sentiments tepid, analysts said.

All sectors, except power and Teck, traded in green.

At 9.20 a.m., the Sensex traded at 36,486.30 higher by 139.22 points or 0.38 per cent.

The Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,930.55 after closing at 10,908.70 on Tuesday.The Nifty traded at 10,954 during the morning trade session, up 45.30 points and 0.42 per cent.

