Tata Motors appoints Ravindra Kumar G P as HR head

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors Wednesday said it has appointed Ravindra Kumar G P as president and chief human resources officer, effective December 17, 2018.

Kumar will oversee all the human resource operations for Tata Motors, the company said in a statement.

"Kumar's vast experience at GE and Asian Paints will further strengthen our resolve towards building an employee focused organisation.

We are extremely confident that his energy will help further drive the turnaround culture and the Tata ethos," Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said.

He will report to Butschek and will be a member of the executive committee.

An alumnus of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Kumar brings with him a rich global experience of over 20 years.

In his most recent role, Kumar was CHRO, GE, South Asia, and prior to GE, he worked with Asian Paints where he began his career in 1998.