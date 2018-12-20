Home Business

Airtel board sets up panel to explore fundraising options for strengthening balance sheet

Published: 20th December 2018

Bharti Airtel. (File photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel board Thursday constituted a committee to explore options for raising funds to strengthen the company's balance sheet.

According to reports, the company has plans to raise around USD 2 billion. "The company at its meeting held today has formed and authorised 'special committee of directors for fundraising' to comprehensively explore/evaluate various options of fundraising for the company to strengthen its capital structure and balance sheet," Bharti Airtel said in an exchange filing.

The company, however, did not quote the amount it plans to raise. The committee will have to place the final recommendation before the board for its approval and final decision, it added.

Bharti Airtel had recently raised USD 1.25 billion from six global investors -- Warburg Pincus, Temasek, Singtel, SoftBank Group and others through a primary equity issuance in Airtel Africa.

The telecom major used the fund to reduce Airtel Africa's existing debt of approximately USD 5 billion.

The consolidated debt of Bharti Airtel stood at around USD 16 billion at the end of the July-September 2018 period.

Bharti Airtel Airtel fundraising

