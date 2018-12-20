Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd sees Miniratna tag within reach

By Express News Service

Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BCPL), the country’s first pharmaceutical company, is quietly scripting a strategy to bag the coveted miniratna status within the next five years. The firm has set an ambitious target of achieving a turnover of 500 crore by FY23 and expects a 10-fold jump in net profit to 100 crore, from 10 crore now.

Founded by renowned chemist, Acharya Prafulla Chandra Roy, in 1901, BCPL had been in the red since 1950 till Pilla Marri Chandraiah took charge as the company’s Director-Finance and was later promoted to the post of managing director in 2016. After being a loss-making enterprise for nearly seven decades, the Kolkata-based company had posted its first net profit in 2016-17 and the highest ever income and net profit in 2017-18.

“It’s a matter of pride that the company had posted a net profit of 10.06 crore on a turnover of 78 crore against a net loss of 36 crore in 2013-14,” stated Chandraiah said in its latest annual report. Additionally, the company has also achieved a gross profit margin of 24.23 crore in the sid year, the highest ever in its history. This fiscal year, it expects to achieve a turnover of more than 100 crore with net profit being in the range of 15-20 crore.

With margins improving, the company has been able to clear backlog accounts. BCPL has repaid the entire bank loan of 28 crore from its own cash generation to United Bank of India in March, regaining its corporate house building in Kolkata, which was mortgaged in 1983. Further, the company has repaid loans worth 11 crore to the government and expects to repay the remaining 16 crore of interest by December-end, said Chandraiah, adding that the company also has an additional 119 crore of interest-free loans taken from the centre which it hopes to repay by 2022. The PSU, however, has a negative net worth of 92 crore due to years of losses.

But, Chandraiah expects BCPL to be a positive net worth company by 2022 to the meet the criteria needed for Miniratna status and revise the wages of its employees, who are still on the 1997 pay scale level.

While an increase in pay scale is likely to be an additional burden, he said the company can absorb the 2 crore additional wage bill (currently 16 crore) through improved performance. The century-old firm has three divisions — home care & personal care, pharma and industrial chemicals — with pharma contributing to 64 per cent of its turnover.

Vision and strategy

● Turnover of the firm’s pharmaceutical division is expected to increase eight-fold to H400 crore.

● A new ‘injectable and capsule’ business category has been initiated in January this year, driving sales in the pharma division.

● Plans on to streamline finance, and reduce administrative costs.

● To ramp up retail sales through two new direct company outlets — branded Bengal Chemicals Retail Store — in Kolkata and Mumbai, this fiscal. Aims for a rs 1 crore turnover from this segment.

● Plans on to restart production of its anti-snake venom serum by 2020.

● Has tied up with Big Basket to tap online sales.