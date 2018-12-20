Home Business

Chinese electronics company setting up shop in Andhra Pradesh

Speaking on the occasion, he said Rs 2,200 crore would be invested in setting up the company in an area of 158 acres allotted by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Published: 20th December 2018 03:37 PM

TCL Corporation logo.

By PTI

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Thursday laid the foundation stone for a Chinese multinational electronics company TCL Corporation near here.

The company would provide jobs to 6,000 people and manufacture television sets, mobile phones, air-conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and other small electrical appliances, Naidu said adding that the firm would be ready for operations by 2019-end.

With the setting up of the facility, TCL would become number-one in the global digital market, said chairman and chief executive officer of the company Tomson D S Li said.

Andhra Pradesh Ministers N Amaranatha Reddy and Nara Lokesh also spoke on the occasion.

TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh TCL corporation

Comments

