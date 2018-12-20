Home Business

Government mulls scrutiny on Huawei, ZTE for commercial 5G rollout after security concerns: Official

Huawei has proposed to conduct 5G trials in India in partnership with Vodafone Idea Limited.

Published: 20th December 2018 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

huawei

The logo of the Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is seen outside its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government will be mindful of concerns around national security threat from Chinese telecom gear firms like Huawei and ZTE at the time of commercial rollout of the 5G network but has no issues as far as their participation in the trial of the next generation technology is concerned, an official said.

"Government is keeping a watch on the global situation around security concerns. There are no issues around the participation of Chinese telecom firms in 5G trials. The concerns will be examined at the time of commercial rollout by an inter-ministerial panel," a Department of Telecom (DoT) official told PTI.

Huawei has proposed to conduct 5G trials in India in partnership with Vodafone Idea Limited. Top officials of Vodafone and Huawei India met telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan to discuss their 5G pilot project in the country.

Recently, a government body Telecom export Promotion Council approached National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to ban the purchase of equipment from Chinese companies like Huawei, ZTE and Fiberhome for government networks, claiming that they can pose a serious national security threat.

TEPC chairman and former telecom secretary Shyamal Ghosh shot off the letter following the recent move by developed countries like the US, Japan, Canada, the UK, Germany, Australia and New Zealand to block the purchase of equipment from companies such as Huawei, ZTE and Fiberhome, particularly for 5G networks.

He alleged that alleged that there has been a sustained effort by Chinese equipment vendors to win all government and security-sensitive projects such as in power, railways, oil and gas, defence etc at any cost, by offering predatory pricing, so as to gain control of strategic assets in the country.

Telecom industry body COAI, however, said that the TEPC's demand to impose restrictions on Huawei and other Chinese firms is without any merit.

Huawei too had rejected the allegations saying that it has not received any official communication and the statement issued against it is not backed by any proof. Besides Huawei, the senior management of Swedish telecom gear firm Ericsson and Nokia also met Sundararajan to discuss 5G trials on Wednesday.

Nokia has partnered state-run telecom firm BSNL to conduct 5G trials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Huawei ZTE 5G Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp