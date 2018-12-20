Home Business

Government wants Rs 41,000 crores for recapitalisation of Public Sector Banks: Arun Jaitley in Lok Sabha

The demands for grants involve meeting expenditure towards the acquisition of RBI's stake in the National Housing Bank and recapitalisation of PSUs through issue of government securities.

Published: 20th December 2018 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday presented in the Lok Sabha the second Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2018-19 for gross additional expenditure of Rs. 85,948.86 crore which includes Rs, 41,000 crore for recap of the Public Sector Banks (PSBs) that have been hit hard by Non-Performing Assets (NPAs).

The demands, tabled by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, contain proposals involving a net cash outgo aggregate to Rs.15,069.49 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the ministries and departments or by enhanced receipts and recoveries, aggregating Rs.70,882.21 crore.

The demands for grants involve meeting expenditure towards the acquisition of RBI's stake in the National Housing Bank (Rs.1,450 crore) and recapitalisation of PSUs through issue of government securities to the tune of Rs.41,000 crore.

Taking into account the additional receipts of Rs.41,000 and after utilising the savings available within the same section of the grant, the expenditure will not entail any cash outgo, the government said in the explanatory note.

A sum of Rs. 80.17 crore has been sought for subsidising the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandan Yojana (PMVVY) for subsidy to elderly persons aged 60 and above a scheme being implemented by the LIC.

The Regional Rural Banks will also get Rs. 245 crore for recapitalisation. Air India will get an equity infusion of Rs. 2,345 crore under a Turn-Around Plan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Public Sector Banks Arun Jaitley Lok Sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp