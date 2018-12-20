Impact of monetary policy rates more on short-term bond yields: Study

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Monetary policy rates drive short-term bond yields, but yields weaken on longer-dated securities, according to an RBI internal research. An empirical study tracking bond yields from April 2004 to March 2018, which confirms the above hypothesis, comes weeks after RBI mandated banks to link all retail and MSME floating loan rates to an external benchmark.

The outcome, a ready reckoner of sorts, could be referred by banks should they consider choosing T-Bill rates as their external benchmark.

Given the government bonds’ risk-free nature, they are a key conduit for monetary policy transmission and double up as a benchmark to price other financial instruments like commercial papers, corporate bonds and derivative products.

As per estimates, if policy rates jump 100 bps, over time, yields of 15-91 day T-bills increase by 95 bps, while the rise is a mere 20 bps for 10-year government securities. If between December 2014 and August 2017, repo rate was cut by 200 bps, yields on 10-year securities fell by 140 bps.

Conversely, between August 2017 and May 2018, the yield on 10-year securities increased by about 140 bps, even as repo rate was unchanged at 6 per cent. On the other hand, short-term T-Bills moved broadly in tandem with policy rated during both periods, the study noted.

However, apart from policy rates, other factors too impact bond yields. For instance, RBI’s open market operations, forex operations, public’s demand for currency and changes in cash reserve ratio impact liquidity, which in turn can impact bond yields. Besides, if the government’s deficit increases, it might need more borrowings from the market to finance the deficit.

More borrowings would increase the supply of bonds in the market, thereby reducing prices of these bonds and increasing yields.

SLR can influence the investment demand for bonds and their yields. Yields can also move in response to shifts in the investor’s relative preference for short and long-term bonds. NRI investments in the domestic bond market increases demand for bonds and reduce the yields and vice versa when investors sell. Global markets uncertainty and the associated risk-on risk-off tendency among foreign investors can lead to sudden and large shifts in investments and domestic yields.

Though liquidity conditions, government’s deficits and borrowing requirements, NRI inflows and sovereign bond yields in the US — all drive government bond yields, in principle, monetary policy changes are expected to have more impact on short-term yields than long-term.