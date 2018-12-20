Maruti lowers sales forecast to eight per cent for Financial Year 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Owing to low demand in the second half of the current financial year, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Wednesday scaled down its sales forecast for the ongoing fiscal to 8 per cent from an earlier projection of double-digit growth.

MSIL senior executive director (sales and marketing) RS Kalsi said external factors such as higher interest rates, fuel prices and increase in insurance cost at the time of vehicle purchase had affected consumer sentiment, thereby impacting demand.

Citing historical instances of sales being lower in a pre-election year and picking up substantially again in the election year, the company said it was hopeful of seeing better sales in the next financial year.

“We did an analysis of the past numbers and the conclusion was that in the last two pre-election years, sales always fell. In election years, sales always go up substantially. So, we have to see next year,” MSIL chairman R C Bhargava said.

“The company expects sales to go up by 5 per cent in the January-March quarter,” Bhargava added.According to Bhargava, MSIL’s sales growth was also impacted due to the absence of a new model launch in the volume segment. The company, however, will launch a new vehicle in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal.

“In the January-March period of next year, we will have a new model, which will again push volumes for us,” Bhargava said. The newly launched Ertiga would also contribute substantially since it had been received well in the market, he added.

Bhargava also informed that MSIL will stop production of majority of its BS-IV models by December 2019.

In the first half of the current fiscal, the company had posted sales growth of 10.5 per cent, whereas the cumulative growth came down to 7.87 per cent in the April-November period to 1,188,639 units.

To push up retail sales in December, Bhargava said Maruti Suzuki would be offering attractive packages to customers which, coupled with the upcoming launch, would help the company to reverse the trend of declining sales.

‘Cess to promote electric vehicles to hit small car sales.’

On the Central government’s reported push for electric vehicles by imposing levies on new petrol and diesel powered vehicles, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd chairman R C Bhargava on Wednesday said that it will have an impact on sales of small cars as levy of I12,000 is a substantial increase for cars which cost I2.5-3 lakh. It is reported that the government has formed a draft, under which it plans to impose a fee of I12,000 on the purchase of new petrol and diesel cars to raise money for incentivising electric vehicles.