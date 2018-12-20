Select PSBs to get capital lifeline soon, says Subhash Chandra Garg

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Government will seek interim dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told reporters in New Delhi on the sidelines of an event on Wednesday. Garg also said that the expert committee on Economic Capital Framework has been almost finalised and is likely to be announced soon.

However, what comes as a big relief for public sector banks (PSB) is the parliamentary approval for additional capital for the banks.

As per the plan, PSBs were to get Rs 1.35 lakh crore through re-capitalisation bonds and raise Rs 58,000 crore capital from the market. Out of the Rs 1.35 lakh crore, the government has already infused about Rs 82,000 crore through recap bonds.Banks with strong balance sheets and those that have been infused with capital twice, are not under consideration this time.

Indian Bank, Vijaya Bank, UCO Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Dena Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda are in the list for recap consideration, sources said.

‘Liquidity positive, capital the constraining factor’

Liquidity and bank capital were two issues that came up for discussion in the second round of meeting between PSB heads and the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday, sources said.“The 14 banks that met, all are liquidity positive. Capital is the main issue, that is the constraining factor in growth,” said one of the bankers, who attended Wednesday’s meeting. He said the banks themselves are not in a position to raise money from the market due of weak balance sheets of many PSBs.

“Why the bankers are not able to grow at the speed at which they would like to grow or the country demands, is the capital,” he said.

The banks, on one hand, are not able to grow because of the capital constraints and on the other hand, there is also the issue of corporate lending not taking off as project investments have come down.

Capital infusion would also help some of the banks move out of the Prompt Corrective Action framework.

RBI also sought the view of bankers on the stepped out OMO purchases announced on Tuesday, another banker present at the meeting said. RBI increased the size of OMO of Rs 40,000 announced for December to Rs 50,000 crore and announced another Rs 50,000 crore OMO in January in five tranches.