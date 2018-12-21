Telangana households clock fastest bank deposit growth at 29.2 per cent in FY18

Sunitha Natti By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Households in Telangana socked away more cash in bank deposits leading to a mighty 29.2 per cent growth — the highest growth in incremental household deposits across the country — in the financial year 2017-18 (FY18).

This is a first in three years and the sharp growth shot up the state’s ranking from 11 in 2016 to 3 in 2018. The preceding two years saw 14 and 16.4 per cent growth respectively.

Curiously, it comes at a time when the national household bank deposits growth plunged to a four-decade low of 25 per cent in FY18 as against 67 per cent a year ago.

Also, though Telangana’s household deposits shot up, the state’s overall incremental bank deposits fell to an unglamorous 5.2 per cent in FY18, indicating the slack in government and corporate deposits. The preceding two years saw a growth of 11.4 and 11.5 per cent respectively. Consequently, its ranking in the category fell from 9 in 2016 to 13 in 2018, according to data obtained from RBI.

Only three other states — Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Tripura — clocked double-digit growth in household incremental deposits, while the remaining states registered single-digit growth. Punjab saw the lowest growth of 1.8 per cent, while Jammu & Kashmir saw a degrowth of 8.3 per cent.

Incidentally, a survey done by RBI staff — a first such study on ownership pattern of deposits with 2016-17 and 2017-18 as reference periods — released last week, shows that states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab improved their incremental deposits ranking figuring within the top 10 club in FY17, but Gujarat and Punjab slipped out in FY18.

Typically, households park significant portion in bank deposits followed by provident and pension funds and life insurance. However, FY18 saw a marked shift, with currency holdings topping the list. “It suggests that households still prefer cash for transactional needs in spite of the after-effects of demonetisation and the follow-on remonetisation,” the survey noted, adding that demonetisation appears to have produced a permanent shift in deposit behaviour with households’ preference shifting to savings deposits and away from term deposits.

Households accounted for 60 per cent of overall deposits across the country. “The household sector typically holds more than half of its deposits in term deposits and over one-third in savings deposits. However, deposit of specified bank notes (SBNs) in their savings bank accounts generated a sudden jump in their share of savings deposits in 2016-17 and 2017-18,” it added.