By IANS

MUMBAI: Budget carrier AirAsia India on Friday said it will commence flight operations to Mumbai from January 2019.

"We are pleased to make the much-awaited announcement of adding Mumbai to our network," said Sunil Bhaskaran, MD and CEO, AirAsia India.

"This is a great way to end 2018, and in line with our ultimate vision is to focus on revolutionising air travel in the markets that we operate in. We're also happy to welcome our 20th Airbus A320 aircraft to our fleet."