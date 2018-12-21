Airtel seeks to replenish war chest, forms panel to explore options

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator by market share, Thursday formed a panel to explore options for fundraising to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and named Badal Bagri as the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO), who will replace global CFO Nilanjan Roy, who has quit to join Infosys.

“The company has formed and authorised ‘special committee of directors for fundraising’ to comprehensively explore/evaluate various options of fundraising for the company to strengthen its capital structure and balance sheet,” Airtel said in an exchange filing. Bharti Airtel, however, did not quote the amount it plans to raise. The committee will have to place the final recommendation before the board for its approval and final decision, it said.

To fight price war unleashed by disruptor supreme Reliance Jio, the Gopal Vittal-led company is looking to raise about Rs 15,000 crore as it seeks to diminish its debt, finance costs and meet capital expenditure, stated multiple reports.

In a separate filing, the company also noted that it has decided to divest 591.87 million equity shares or 32 per cent of its stake in subsidiary Bharti Infratel Ltd to its wholly-owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure Investments Limited, in order to explore a potential monetisation of stake in Bharti Infratel in the future.

It may be noted that Bharti Infratel is in the midst of a merger with Indus Towers. Post the inter se transfer, Bharti Airtel will hold 18.33 per cent, while Nettle will hold 35.18 per cent in Bharti Infratel. The remaining 46.49 per cent will be held by public and other shareholders.

Recently, the company had raised $1.25 billion from six global investors — Warburg Pincus, Temasek, Singtel, SoftBank Group and others — through a primary equity issuance in its UK-incorporated subsidiary Airtel Africa Ltd.

The telecom major used the fund to reduce Airtel Africa’s existing debt of approximately $5 billion. Besides, it has announced that Airtel Africa intends to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in mid-2019 on an international stock exchange.

The IPO aims to raise close to $1.5 billion and the funds would be used to reduce the African subsidiary’s debt. On a consolidated basis, debt of Bharti Airtel stood at around $16 billion at the end of July-September 2018 period. Shares of Bharti Airtel fell nearly two per cent to close at Rs 316.15 on BSE.