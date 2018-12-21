Better-performing PSBs to get Rs 83,000 crore recap this fiscal: Arun Jaitley

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government will infuse Rs 83,000 crore in better-performing Public Sector Banks (PSB) in the current fiscal, in a move that would help four-to-five banks to pull out from the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework and also help loan growth.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that PSBs that are under PCA but have improved their performance, and those banks that are close to be eligible for PCA exit, will get a capital infusion. The recapitalisation plan will also include banks waiting for merger.

“Capital infusion will also happen for those banks that are up for merger,” Jaitley added.

According to Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar, the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Indian Bank will not need funds, but Punjab National Bank (PNB) will be given funds. Earlier, the government had ruled out capital infusion in PNB.

“Providing capital to better-performing PCA banks to achieve 9 per cent capital to risk-weighted asset ratio; 1.875 per cent Capital Conservation Buffer and the six per cent net NPA threshold, facilitating them to come out of PCA,” Jaitley said, about the target of the government’s capital infusion in PSBs.

Meanwhile, Kumar said the action will pull out several PSBs out of the PCA framework. “Three banks are within the threshold-1 of PCA and four-five PCA banks will get additional recapitalisation this year. The four-five banks have a high chance of coming out of PCA,” said the Financial Services Secretary. Currently, there are 11 banks under the PCA framework.

As part of the Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation plan announced by the Centre, the banks were asked to raise Rs 58,000 crore from the markets. However, these lenders have raised only about Rs 24,000 crore so far. That is why the government on Thursday sought Parliament’s approval for infusion of an additional Rs 41,000 crore. Also, for this fiscal target, nearly Rs 42,000 crore are still to be deployed in PSBs. This means that together, Rs 83,000 crore will be infused to the PSBs this fiscal.

Jaitley also said that recognition and accounting for non-performing assets in the PSBs are complete, and that the bad loans in banks would only go down from here.

Govt seeks L85,948 cr extra spending

New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday sought Parliament’s approval for additional gross expenditure of I85,948 crore. About half of the grant (I41,000 crore) will be used for capital infusion in public sector banks through recapitalisation bonds this fiscal. It also proposes to infuse I2,345 crore in cash-strapped national carrier Air India. The government said that of the total, only I15,065 crore would be net cash outgo.

“Approval of Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of I859.48 billion. Of this, the proposal involving net cash outgo aggregates to I150.65 billion, and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to I708.82 billion,” said the second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants 2018-19 tabled by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Lok Sabha.