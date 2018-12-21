Cars to get cleaner, safer and pricier in 2019

Arshad Khan By

Boaring fuel prices, higher insurance costs, a liquidity crunch and a host of other factors dragged down passenger vehicle (PV) demand during the second half of 2018. While these factors will continue to influence the segment, it is the upcoming general election that is expected to set the tone next year. With experts stating is too early to ascertain its impact, here are a few other trends 2019 will witness.

Vehicles get costlier

Vehicles in 2019 are set to get 2-4 per cent more expensive from day one. Owing to higher input costs and rupee depreciation, almost every manufacturer has announced price hikes effective January 1, 2019. The latest player to do so was Hyundai Motor India, which announced that it would raise prices up to `30,000 across its model range.

UVs to make comeback

Until recently one of the fastest growing segments in sector, Utility Vehicle (UV) sales slowed in 2018. But things might change next year. The first two months of the new year will see the launch of three highly-anticipated UV models in the domestic market. While Tata Motor’s Harrier has dominated the airwaves recently, Mahindra & Mahindra’s XUV 3OO and Nissan Kicks are also generating significant buzz in the market. Another vehicle which could boost the segment is Hyundai’s upcoming compact SUV, codenamed QXi, which will take on Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza in the segment.

Apart from the existing players, new brands — Kia Motor and MG Motor — are also entering the Indian market next year with an SUV each. The upcoming B-segment MG SUV will offer two BS-VI-complaint engine options — a 1.5-litre, direct-injection turbo-petrol mill and an FCA-sourced 2.0-litre, turbo-diesel motor. Kia, meanwhile, has promised to deliver “a world class SUV”, codenamed SP Concept, designed for Indian conditions.

Cars to get safer

Following an order from the Union transport ministry, all cars manufactured after July 1, 2019 will have to be equipped with airbags, seat-belt reminders, alert systems for speeds beyond 80 kph, reverse parking sensors and manual override over the central locking system for emergencies. Existing models must compulsorily have these features by October 1, 2019. While more pricey variants come fitted with such safety equipment already, entry level variants fare poorly when it comes to safety. The government has also said that airbags and parking sensors will be made mandatory in light commercial vehicles, primarily those that run in urban areas.

Cleaner models on the way

The next year is set to see the entry of several electric vehicles from top carmakers, with even more to follow. While Mahindra has announced launching the KUV100 electric in 2019, Tata is also considering launching the Tigor EV soon.

The ecosystem to support EVs is also set to become stronger with the government likely to come up with an EV policy. It has already issued guidelines for setting up charging infrastructure. By 2019-end, carmakers will also begin making BS VI compliant vehicles.

Two new Maruti Suzuki cars

India’s largest car-seller Maruti Suzuki is also set to launch two completely new models in the Indian market next year. Company sources also say that the two will come equipped with BS VI engines, but will be able to run on BS IV petrol as well. This will allow the carmaker to launch them across India, since BS Vi fuel is available only in NCR currently