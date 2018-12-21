Home Business

Department of Telecom mulling easing spectrum trading norms, transfer of network equipment

An inter-ministerial group suggested that the DoT may issue appropriate clarification that only the gain or profit arising from the trade of spectrum shall constitute as part of revenue.

Published: 21st December 2018 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecom is considering easing spectrum trading rules as part of steps suggested by a committee to resolve financial stress in the sector, Union minister Manoj Sinha said Friday.

An inter-ministerial group (IMG) formed to recommend measures to resolve financial stress in the telecom sector had suggested that the DoT may issue appropriate clarification that only the gain or profit arising from the trade of spectrum shall constitute as part of revenue for the purpose of calculation of AGR.

"The Telecom Commission directed that the Department may obtain legal opinion whether such an amendment can be made to the guidelines. A legal opinion was sought and as per legal advice, TRAI recommendations were obtained. The matter was then referred to the Ministry of Finance and comments were obtained. The case is presently under examination in the Department," Sinha informed the Rajya Sabha.

Based on recommendations of the IMG, the government has already given a one-time opportunity to telecom operators to opt for a higher number of instalments (16) instead of the currently permitted 10 instalments for making payment of spectrum which they have procured in auctions.

Sinha said that DoT is working on the recommendations of the IMG to permit telecom service providers to transfer wireless equipment between licensees and service areas on the basis of intimation only.

Besides these measures, the telecom ministry is also working on doing away with import licences that are required to be obtained from the DoT, Sinha said.

The IMG submitted its report on August 31, 2017, in which it noted that the financial stress in the sector has been caused because of low operating cash flows over a number of years, inadequate equity infusion and debt which does not appear sustainable.

"IMG also observed that the increased competition in the sector and the entry of a new operator led to free promotional offers leading to a downward trend of tariffs," Sinha said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Sinha Department of Telecom revenue spectrum trading

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp