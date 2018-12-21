Home Business

Finance Minister's Alternative Mechanism gives nod for Bank of Baroda, Dena, Vijaya Bank merger

Bank of Baroda is the transferee bank, while Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank are the transferor banks in the amalgamation process, it added.

Published: 21st December 2018 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Bank strike, Bank merger

Bank officer's will protest against the proposed amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank to create India’s third largest bank. (Photo | File)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda Friday said the 'Alternative Mechanism' of the finance ministry has accorded in-principle approval for its merger with Dena and Vijaya Bank.

"Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services on 20th December 2018 has advised that the Alternative Mechanism (AM) has accorded its in-principle approval to the proposed amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank," it said in a regulatory filing.

Bank of Baroda is the transferee bank, while Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank are the transferor banks in the amalgamation process, it added.

The 'Alternative Mechanism' (AM) headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had decided to merge three banks with a view to create global size lender, which will be stronger and sustainable.

Following which, the board of directors of Bank of Baroda had given an in-principle approval for the proposed merger of the three state-owned lenders on September 29.

Both the other banks have also approved the merger proposal at their respective board levels.

The new entity to be formed with the merger of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank is expected to be operational in the beginning of the next financial year.

The merged entity will have a combined business of Rs 14.82 lakh crore, making it the third largest bank after SBI and ICICI Bank. It will have better financial strength.

The net NPA ratio will be at 5.71 per cent, significantly better than public sector bank (PSB) average (12.13 per cent).

The merger of these three lenders comes after India's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) merging its five subsidiary banks and taking over Bharatiya Mahila Bank last year, which has catapulted it to be among top 50 global lenders.

Shares of Bank of Baroda traded 0.30 per cent up at Rs 115.20 apiece on BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bank of Baroda Vijaya Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp