Home Business

Global capital markets likely to remain volatile: SEBI

However much has improved on account of various steps taken by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in providing systemic liquidity, the SEBI chairman said.

Published: 21st December 2018 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI (File photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Global capital markets, which have been volatile in the current year, are likely to remain so due to various factors, a top SEBI official said Thursday.

"The capital markets, globally, have been quite volatile during the current year and are likely to remain so in coming times on account of various factors such as US Fed rate hikes, volatile oil prices, intensifying trade conflicts and sanctions.

"The Indian markets have also been affected by these factors," SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi told the 8th India Finance Conference, organised by IIM-Calcutta.

At the same time, the volatility in the Indian equity market which measured 12 per cent upto mid-December during the current fiscal, is among the lowest compared to major developed and emerging markets, Tyagi said.

The volatility in major developed and emerging markets such as the UK was 12 per cent), US at 16 per cent, China at 19 per cent, Japan at 17 per cent, South Korea at 14 per cent), Hong Kong at 19 per cent and Brazil 21 per cent, he said.

"During the current financial year (upto December 14, 2018), return of Nifty has moved up by about 5.8 per cent as compared to almost neutral return in Dow Jones (- 0.01 per cent)," the SEBI chairman said.

On the domestic front, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) have been facing tight liquidity since September 2018, he said.

However much has improved on account of various steps taken by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in providing systemic liquidity, the SEBI chairman said.

Indian currency depreciation was also in sync with global trend, he said.

Indian Rupee depreciated about 10.4 per cent, against US Dollar. Chinese currency was down 9.9 per cent, Euro 9 per cent, UK currency was lower by 11.7 per cent while Brazil saw slump by 18 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sebi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp