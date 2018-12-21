India's November domestic air passenger traffic up 11 per cent

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India's domestic air passenger traffic grew by 11.03 per cent to 1.164 crore in November, official data showed on Friday.

As per the data furnished by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the November 2018 figure is up from 1.048 crore reported during the corresponding month of 2017.

In addition, the data also showed that passenger traffic during the January-November 2018 period grew by 19.21 per cent.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-November 2018 were 1,262.83 lakh as against 1,059.34 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, thereby registering a growth of 19.21 per cent," the DGCA said in its monthly domestic traffic report.