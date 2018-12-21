Mahindra and Mahindra bets big with XUV3OO in compact SUV segment

By Express News Service

A month after making its presence felt in the premium SUV segment with the Alturas G4, home-gown utility vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is set to launch XUV3OO (pronounced three double ‘oh’) in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

To be launched in February 2019, XUV 3OO will compete against Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport. Based on the Ssangyong Tivoli platform, the sub-four metre vehicle shares its styling with the bigger XUV 500 and the company claims that it comes with a host of best-in-segment features: 7 airbags, sunroof, LED projector headlamps and LED taillamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, etc.

Speaking on the upcoming launch, Pawan Goenka, managing director, M&M said, “XUV500 enjoys huge equity in consumers’ minds and now with the XUV300, the XUV brand will evolve into a family that stands for sophistication with performance”

Experts, however, note that it won’t be an easy task for M&M to corner a significant market share in the segment. “M&M’s past launches (TUV 300 and NuvoSport) could not pose any threat to segment leader Vitara Brezza and disappeared in the market. The segment has now become even more competitive with Tata Nexon generating significant demand,” an analyst said requesting anonymity. He added that if Mahindra goes for aggressive pricing, it could bank on the popularity of the variant’s elder sibling XUV 5OO. The company, however, is confident that the vehicle will appeal to buyers.

“... head-turning, cheetah-inspired design, ‘fun-to-drive’ performance and other features will find a strong connect and appeal among consumers,” Rajan Wadhera, President Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd said.

M&M will also launch the model in both petrol and diesel variants.

It is expected to be powered with the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox that made its debut on the Mahindra Marazzo. In the petrol variant, the vehicle is expected to sport the newly developed 1.2-litre G80 turbocharged petrol engine. The company is also planning to launch an electric variant in 2020.

