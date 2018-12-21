Home Business

NDTV hits 10 per cent upper circuit as its digital arm signs Rs 300-crore deal with Taboola

In September 2015, NDTV Convergence first signed around Rs 100-crore deal with Taboola for three years.

Published: 21st December 2018 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of NDTV were locked at 10 per cent upper circuit Friday after the company's digital arm NDTV Convergence said it has signed a five-year deal worth over Rs 300 crore with content recommendations engine Taboola.

On the BSE, the media firm's stock surged 9.94 per cent to Rs 39.25. The scrip was locked in at Rs 39.15, higher 9.97 per cent on the National Stock Exchange.

"The five-year deal ties NDTV Convergence exclusively to Taboola and involves a minimum guarantee of more than Rs 300 crore for NDTV Convergence, making it one of the largest deals, not just for digital content, but for the media space in its entirety," NDTV said in a BSE filing on Friday.

In September 2015, NDTV Convergence first signed around Rs 100-crore deal with Taboola for three years.

NDTV Convergence owns and operates the flagship portal, www.ndtv.com and all other digital properties of the group.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NDTV

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp