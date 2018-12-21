NDTV hits 10 per cent upper circuit as its digital arm signs Rs 300-crore deal with Taboola

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of NDTV were locked at 10 per cent upper circuit Friday after the company's digital arm NDTV Convergence said it has signed a five-year deal worth over Rs 300 crore with content recommendations engine Taboola.

On the BSE, the media firm's stock surged 9.94 per cent to Rs 39.25. The scrip was locked in at Rs 39.15, higher 9.97 per cent on the National Stock Exchange.

"The five-year deal ties NDTV Convergence exclusively to Taboola and involves a minimum guarantee of more than Rs 300 crore for NDTV Convergence, making it one of the largest deals, not just for digital content, but for the media space in its entirety," NDTV said in a BSE filing on Friday.

In September 2015, NDTV Convergence first signed around Rs 100-crore deal with Taboola for three years.

NDTV Convergence owns and operates the flagship portal, www.ndtv.com and all other digital properties of the group.