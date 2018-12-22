Coast clear for banks’ merger; new entity by early FY20

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Decks are cleared for the proposed merger of three public sector banks — of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda — with the Finance Ministry according in-principle approval for creation of the second largest PSB in the country with a combined business of Rs 14.82 lakh crore.

The merged bank, under the brand identity of Bank of Baroda (BoB), is likely to be operational from the beginning of the next financial year.

“Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services on 20th December 2018 has advised that the Alternative Mechanism has accorded its in-principle approval to the proposed amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank,” BoB said in a regulatory filing.

While BoB is the transferee bank, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank are the transferor banks in the amalgamation process.

According to government sources, the merged entity is likely to be led by P S Jayakumar, who is currently the MD & CEO of Bank of Baroda.

“So far, the general consensus is that PS Jayakumar, currently MD and CEO, BoB, should lead the new entity while the chiefs of other two banks will be moved to head other PSBs. This will also help out the leadership issue in other PSBs,” a senior Finance Ministry official told TNIE.

The Board of Directors of BoB had given in-principle approval for the proposed merger on September 29. The other two banks have also approved the merger proposal at their respective board levels.

Bank officers strike

A nationwide strike on Friday called by All India Bank Officers’ Confederation demanding immediate wage revision partially impacted banking operations across the country. Many PSB branches in different parts of the country wore a deserted look, while at many places, shutters were down, according to reports. Services like deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearances, issuance of drafts and other instruments were affected.

Private sector banks like ICICI and HDFC Bank, however, continued usual operations.

The United Forum of Bank Unions, an umbrella body of the nine bank unions, has also decided to observe strike on December 26. (With PTI inputs)

It’s holiday season for banks

Taking into account the two days of strike called by the bank unions — All India Bank Officers’ Confederation and United Forum of Bank Unions — along with other holidays, the banks will be closed for most of the extended Christmas weekend. In effect, most branches will be open only for a day between this Friday and next Wednesday.

Till December 26, there are three holidays — fourth Saturday on December 22, then Sunday and then Christmas on Tuesday.