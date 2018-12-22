Home Business

Domestic air traffic grows 11.03 per cent in November: DGCA data

Together, all the domestic carriers received 786 complaints in October, which translates to 0.67 complaints per 10,000 passengers carried during the month.

Published: 22nd December 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Growth of domestic air traffic came down to a 51-month low in November to 11.03 per cent.  

As per the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Indian carriers flew 11.6 million passengers during the month, up from 10.5 million in November 2017.

Budget carrier IndiGo retained its top position in terms of market share by carrying 5.06 million passengers during the month, which translates to a market share of 43 per cent.

Cash-strapped Jet Airways followed IndiGo in terms of market share, by flying 14.3 per cent of the passengers in November 2018, while SpiceJet accounted for 12.5 per cent of the passengers flown in the same period. 

In terms of load factor, SpiceJet maintained its pole position by flying its planes 91.1 per cent full, followed by GoAir, (87.6 per cent). In terms of operating flights on time, GoAir topped the list by operating 87 per cent of its flights on time, closely followed by Vistara that operated 86.1 per cent flights on time.

Together, all the domestic carriers received 786 complaints in October, which translates to 0.67 complaints per 10,000 passengers carried during the month. As many as 2,616 passengers were denied boarding, and 26,148 fliers were impacted by flight cancellations in November.

AirAsia to fly to Mumbai now

Tata Sons-promoted AirAsia India on Friday announced that it will add Mumbai to its network from early next year. The daily services on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route will commence from January 15. 

The airline also announced adding of its 20th aircraft, an Airbus A320, in its fleet, thus making it eligible to fly on international routes. As per rules, airlines can operate in overseas markets just by having 20 aircraft in the fleet or 20 per cent of total capacity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp