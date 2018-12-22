Domestic air traffic grows 11.03 per cent in November: DGCA data

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Growth of domestic air traffic came down to a 51-month low in November to 11.03 per cent.

As per the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Indian carriers flew 11.6 million passengers during the month, up from 10.5 million in November 2017.

Budget carrier IndiGo retained its top position in terms of market share by carrying 5.06 million passengers during the month, which translates to a market share of 43 per cent.

Cash-strapped Jet Airways followed IndiGo in terms of market share, by flying 14.3 per cent of the passengers in November 2018, while SpiceJet accounted for 12.5 per cent of the passengers flown in the same period.

In terms of load factor, SpiceJet maintained its pole position by flying its planes 91.1 per cent full, followed by GoAir, (87.6 per cent). In terms of operating flights on time, GoAir topped the list by operating 87 per cent of its flights on time, closely followed by Vistara that operated 86.1 per cent flights on time.

Together, all the domestic carriers received 786 complaints in October, which translates to 0.67 complaints per 10,000 passengers carried during the month. As many as 2,616 passengers were denied boarding, and 26,148 fliers were impacted by flight cancellations in November.

AirAsia to fly to Mumbai now

Tata Sons-promoted AirAsia India on Friday announced that it will add Mumbai to its network from early next year. The daily services on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route will commence from January 15.

The airline also announced adding of its 20th aircraft, an Airbus A320, in its fleet, thus making it eligible to fly on international routes. As per rules, airlines can operate in overseas markets just by having 20 aircraft in the fleet or 20 per cent of total capacity.