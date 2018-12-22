Government seeks to reopen IL&FS books

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : In a first, the government has sought court nod to reopen books of accounts of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL) and IL&FS Financial Services Ltd, on the recommendation of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). It is likely to initiate legal proceedings against three auditors of the beleaguered company.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on Friday moved a petition with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for reopening of the three accounts under Section 130 of the Companies Act.The law allows for reopening of accounts on orders of a court or tribunal, if the earlier accounts were prepared in a fraudulent manner, leading to a doubt on the reliability of financial statements. This will be the first instance when this section would be invoked by the government. As per this law, the MCA would also have to send notices to RBI, SEBI, Income Tax department and other statutory bodies.

The MCA Council has also urged the NCLT to appoint an independent chartered accountant to take a closer look at the accounts and revise the balance sheets of the companies.According to Sanjay Shorey, director, legal prosecution, MCA, the ministry was looking to reopen the accounts for last five years. The reopening will take about 30 days, he said. The ministry has sought three months to perform the required tasks, he said, adding that notices have already been sent to SEBI, IT department and other statutory bodies.

According to sources in the MCA, the move was initiated after the recommendation by both Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and ICAI. A team of ICAI officials had been working with the SFIO in the investigation, which has flagged the role of auditors.“Primary investigations by the SFIO and ICAI team show that there were clear criminal lapses by the auditors. We are going to initiate a strong action against them, including legal proceedings,” a senior MCA official told TNIE.

While Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP was involved in audit of IL&FS and ITNL, BSR and Associates LLP, an affiliate of KPMG, was responsible for audit of IL&FS Financial Services and SRBC & Co LLP, an affiliate of E&Y was responsible for audit of ITNL and IL&FS.

The NCLT bench will take up the matter on January 1, 2019.