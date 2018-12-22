Home Business

Loan waiver to chip off Rs 78, 000 crore from states’ capex: SBI Research

The anticipated reduction could also be spread over years and hence, settlement could also be delayed.

Published: 22nd December 2018 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

farming, cow, agriculture, bullock,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: States, which recently announced farm loan waivers, will likely see a reduction in capital expenditure (capex) worth Rs 78,453 crore, if incremental revenue measures aren’t put in place, according to SBI Research. 

Moreover, if bank lending restrictions and NPA recognition norms are relaxed for farm loan borrowers, banks could avoid Rs 37,000 crore worth loans from turning bad.

As per SBI Research’s estimate, states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka will have to cumulatively cut Rs 78,453 crore worth capex, if incremental revenue measures aren’t announced. It’s because of the lack of limited fiscal space available to states to raise more from market borrowings, forcing states to cut back on capex.

The anticipated reduction could also be spread over years and hence, the settlement could also be delayed.

“This will only imply stuttering of credit flow as the relevant account will not be eligible for new loans. This will also imply farmers accessing informal sector for loans and hence higher indebtedness and maybe another round of loan waivers,” said Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI.

Considering eight more states election-bound, chances of farm loan waivers aren’t ruled out.

These states can either borrow from the market or reduce capital expenditure, though both options provide relief in short-term, but impact the long-term health of the economy.

States like Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Goa have extra room for additional market borrowing of Rs 35,774 crore in FY19. 

As per current norms, farm loan borrowers have to repay total outstanding (principal and interest) to seek fresh loans unlike others who are entitled for renewals and enhancements. It would benefit both bankers and farmers if the latter is given a top-up, which may be linked to the annual crop cycle.

“If we align the NPA classification norms for KCC and crop loans for agri at par with other segments, we can save as much as Rs 37,000 crore on being classified as NPAs. It would not only help the farmers, but would also help the banks in saving capital on account of provisions made towards these otherwise avoidable NPAs,” Ghosh said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp