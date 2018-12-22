Home Business

NCLT Kolkata admits insolvency plea against Coal India subsidiary

Image for representational purpose only of coal. (File photo: AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted and initiated the insolvency proceedings against Eastern Coalfields (ECL), a subsidiary of Coal India, which has refused to pay the interest amount on the original debt to the operational creditor. 

The tribunal took action following a petition filed by the Hinduja Group-controlled Gulf Oil Lubricants India (GOLIL) against the miner under Section 9 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) as it denied to pay the interest amount at the rate of 18 per cent per annum on the debt, and repaid only the principal sum of around Rs 84.71 lakh. 

Passing the order, Justice Madan B Gosavi observed that “considering the facts and materials on record, I hold that the corporate debtor, Eastern Coalfields Ltd, is liable to pay interest to the operational creditor, which has not been paid in spite of demand”. 

In his submission before the tribunal, GOLIL’s counsel argued that the debt included interest payable on the debt, and since the corporate debtor had refused to pay interest amount, the CIRP may be initiated against it.

However, the counsel for ESL countered the claim stating that the order of merger passed by the High Court was subject to the condition that the resultant company would get no objection from the creditors.

“There is nothing on record to show that the operation creditor has sought no such objections after approval of the schemes. Hence, the operational creditor cannot claim recovery of amount due to the de-merged company, Gulf Oil Corporation,” he added. 

Justice Gosavi observed that the core controversy, as it appears, is whether there is an agreement to pay interest on the late payment.

It appointed Chhedi Rajbhar of C Rajbhar & Co as the interim resolution professional for ascertaining the particulars of creditors.

Comments

