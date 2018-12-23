Home Business

NDTV, digital ad firm Taboola sign fresh 5-year deal worth Rs 300 crore

The launch of the Taboola on NDTV's desktop and mobile sites has already given the TV channel a 30 per cent bump in RPM (Revenue Per Mille) from its location.

Published: 23rd December 2018 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

NDTV logo

NDTV logo (Photo| Facebook)

NEW DELHI:  New Delhi Television (NDTV), and digital advertising and content discovery firm Taboola have inked a new 5-year deal that will guarantee a minimum of Rs 300 crore in revenue for the former. The deal is the largest such partnership signed by Taboola in the Asia Pacific region, a statement from the two firms said. 

The partnership is not new, with the two firms having signed an earlier three-year partnership in 2015. But the value and the tenure are both “vastly north of the last NDTV—Taboola arrangement that lasted three years and was worth Rs 100 crores based on traffic projections”, the companies said.

Taboola is one of the world’s largest content and digital advertising companies which uses its presence on sites like NDTV to recommend content from across the internet to audiences and to offer highly-personalised native advertising.“The five-year deal ties NDTV Convergence exclusively to Taboola and involves a minimum guarantee of more than Rs 300 crore for NDTV Convergence, making it one of the largest deals not just for digital content but for the media space in its entirety,” NDTV said in a filing to the BSE on Friday. 

Following the announcement, shares of NDTV Ltd., rose nearly 10 per cent before being locked at the upper circuit at Rs 39.25 (up 9.94 per cent) on the BSE and rising 9.97 per cent on the NSE to hit `39.15. “The growth of the mobile internet in India is skyrocketing, and with over half a billion smartphone users, its mobile adoption is second only to China.

Mobile users are continually looking for those “moments of next,” and publishers such as NDTV are well positioned to deliver a dynamic, personalised content experience to their readers,” said Adam Singolda, founder and CEO of Taboola. Meanwhile, NDTV Group CEO, Suparna Singh said, “Taboola’s energy and innovation allow us to enlarge our own goals... And this deal proves that Brand NDTV remains unchallenged and the go-to for world-class firms”. 

Taboola feed gives bump to revenue
NDTV’s Suparna Singh had earlier stated that the launch of the Taboola on its desktop and mobile sites had given the company a 30 per cent bump in RPM (Revenue Per Mille) from its location. NDTV had implemented the Taboola Feed in May this year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NDTV Taboola NDTV deal NDTV Convergence NDTV revenue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp