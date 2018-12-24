Home Business

Rupee recovers 4 paise on weak dollar, falling crude

Crude oil prices remained below the USD 55 per barrel mark, strengthening the rupee sentiment, a forex dealer said.

Published: 24th December 2018 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rupee, coins, money

Image of coins used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee Monday recovered by 4 paise to close at 70.14 against the US currency, aided by weak crude oil prices and the dollar's losses in global markets due to political uncertainty in the US.

Crude oil prices remained below the USD 55 per barrel mark, strengthening the rupee sentiment, a forex dealer said.

The dollar was weak against major currencies in global markets which supported the local currency, the dealer said.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency's strength against a basket of six major global currencies, was down at 96.27 amid growth worries and political uncertainty in the US due to the shutdown.

The rupee opened strong by 8 paise against the US dollar at 70.10 in early trade on dollar selling by exporters and banks.

It gained 30 paise to touch a day's high of 69.88 per dollar in late morning trade as the dollar remained weak in global markets.

The domestic currency, however, trimmed its early gains due to month-end dollar demand and losses in equity markets in the last hour of the trade.

Foreign investors pulled out Rs 577 crore from capital markets Monday, provisional exchange data showed.

The rupee finally ended up by 4 paise or 0.06 per cent at 70.14 per dollar.

Stock markets fell for a third session due to heavy selling in realty, consumer durables, metal and auto counters amid weak global cues.

The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 0.76 per cent while the broader NSE Nifty declined 0.84 per cent to settle below the 10,700 level.

Meanwhile, the Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 70.1757 and for rupee/euro at 79.8824.

The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 88.8710 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 63.16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rupee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp