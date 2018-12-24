Home Business

Sensex, Nifty drops 272 points on global selloff

Stock exchanges will remain closed Tuesday on account of Christmas.

Published: 24th December 2018 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex
By PTI

MUMBAI: BSE benchmark Sensex extended its losses for the second session Monday in the holiday-shortened week by declining 272 points on heavy selling in realty, consumer durables, metal and auto counters amid weak global cues as political uncertainties in the US dampened sentiment.

After rising briefly to 35,910.67 at the outset, the 30-share quickly slipped into the negative terrain in line with a weak trend at other Asian markets and touched a low of 35,423.24 before ending at 35,470.15, down by 271.92 points, or 0.76 per cent.

The gauge had plunged 572.04 points Friday.

Also, the broader NSE Nifty, after shuttling between 10,649.25 and 10,782.30 points, finally settled 90.50 points, or 0.84 per cent lower at 10,663.50.

Stock exchanges will remain closed Tuesday on account of Christmas.

According to experts, global equities were subdued as a partial US government shutdown that entered was set to stretch through Christmas, after Congress adjourned for the weekend with no deal in sight to end an impasse over funding for President Donald Trump's wall on the US-Mexico border.

Also, investors were nervous after reports emerged that Trump privately asked cabinet members if he had the authority to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell after interest rates were increased and the stock market tanked.

On a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 488.55 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 134.14 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, the GST Council Saturday reduced tax rates on 23 goods and services, including movie tickets, TV and monitor screens and power banks, and exempted frozen and preserved vegetables from the levy.

The reduced rates are likely to come into effect from January 1, 2019, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters after the 31st meeting of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp