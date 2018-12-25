Auctioned property market grows 15 per cent

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

Last month, when Air India put 30 flats in Mumbai up for auction online, it raised substantial curiosity among home buyers. Located at Bandra, Cuffe Parade, Prabhadevi, Khar and Malad, the properties were valued at close to Rs 250 crore. Air India had hired an international real estate consultancy firm which advised it to go for the online bidding process, conducted by state-run MSTC India. With the number of stressed property rising, auctions are emerging as a major opportunity for online property portals, with banks and large corporates emerging major clients.

“Going by industry estimates, the banking sector is sitting on a pile of bad loans and stressed assets worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore, out of which Rs 8.96 lakh crore are on the books of public sector banks. We see this as a great opportunity for banks to leverage our reach and scale for e-auctions of re-possessed assets and recover some of their money,” Sudhir Pai, CEO, Magicbricks told this paper. The company launched its e-auction platform last year and says it has seen healthy demand.

Banks also claim to offer buyers clean titles and no legal hassles. “For these properties, we have our own due diligence process which is extensive and robust. If buyers want, they may also get their own lawyers and check.

The market is growing at 15 per cent annually,” said a senior official of State Bank of India (SBI)SBI, for instance, launched a mega e-Auction on December 10, inviting bids for close to 1,000 pieces properties in both commercial and residential spaces. The Supreme Court had also appointed HDFC Realty to initiate e-auctions of Unitech’s 355 acre land at Sriperumbudur to raise money to pay aggrieved home buyers recently. Pai also notes that Magicbricks has tied up with 10 banks so far, with 700-800 listings put up on the site for auction.

Rs 250 cr was the total worth of the 30 flats put up for auction online by debt-strapped Air India. These properties were situated in prime areas in Mumbai like Bandra, Cuffe Parade, Prabhadevi, Khar and Malad

With an increase in the number of stressed properties in recent years, there is a large market emerging for such stressed property, say experts

Banks, corporates and government departments are the primary source of such properties. Sensing the opportunity, however, large firms are joining the bandwagon promising clean titles to customers