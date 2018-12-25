Home Business

Inheritance tax has spurred large endowments to hospitals, universities in the West: Arun Jaitley

Jaitley analysed that since the west has the concept of inheritance tax where many aged people go for charity to get around that tax.

Published: 25th December 2018 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Arun Jaitley, Finance minister

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hospitals, universities and other institutions in developed countries receive large endowments due to factors like inheritance tax, which is not the case in India, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Tuesday.

Analysing the means of funding for India's healthcare and educational bodies as against the global ways, Jaitley said such institutions in the country receive donations from religious groups and CSR programmes.

"Most hospitals internationally have some of the largest endowments. Most educational institutes have some of the largest endowments. Those endowments come to the educational institutions from their alumni, who have benefitted from the quality of those institutions.

"Once they are successful in life, they keep supporting the institutions with those endowments. Some IITs have started that experiment now in India. But still, it's not very largely prevalent," Jaitley said at an event in AIIMS here.

He said the endowments received by some major hospitals in the US and Europe run into billions of dollars, which are provided by people and patients who have benefitted from them.

"So I was analysing that why that condition doesn't exist in our country. And one of the reasons I found out was that those societies have very large inheritance tax. Therefore a lot of people in their old age prefer to go for charitable donations in order to get around that inheritance tax. Since we don't have that inheritance tax in India, our charities are not in terms of such endowments," he said.

The finance minister said charities in India depend on social endowments. "Educational institutions, hospitals are set up by religious groups, caste groups by communities and so on. The social sector in India gets funded more on a community basis, except for this new beginning that we started in the last four years when we started the corporate social responsibility," he noted.

Under the Companies Act, 2013, certain class of profitable entities are required to shell out at least 2 per cent of their three-year annual average net profit towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

Inheritance tax is levied on the wealth inherited by the legal heirs of a deceased person. Also known as estate tax, it is levied by governments of most western countries, including the US and the UK. India too had this tax, but it was abolished by the Rajiv Gandhi government in 1985.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arun Jaitley Inheritence Tax Endowments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp