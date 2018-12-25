Technology hits sale of new year diaries, calendars

By UNI

CHENNAI: If there was a huge demand for diaries and calendars then it meant that the new year was around the corner.

Gone are the days when the shops selling dairies and calendars, which were the sought after gifts during New Year, made brisk business.

The arrival of the year-end and the heralding of New Year was always marked by calendars and diaries which were sold and given as gifts to friends and by firms and Corporates to its customers and clients.

But with the advancement in technology and the rapid mobile phone penetration, their sales have gone down considerably over the last couple of years.

According to a trader selling diaries and calendars at Parry's corner area in the city, the dairy business has been on the decline for the past few years, especially after the rapid increase in mobile phone penetration.

Those days people used to buy diaries to note things to be reminded and events to be attended.

But the advent of mobile phone technology has now come in handy as everything was done using smartphones and with a click of a button. The habit of writing diaries has also become a thing of the past as most people use social media to create and share memories," he said.