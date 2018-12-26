Home Business

18 months on, GST process still being fine-tuned

The 31st GST Council meeting has brought some relief as well as challenges to tax payers and professionals.

26th December 2018

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The 31st GST Council meeting has brought some relief as well as challenges to tax payers and professionals.The filing of annual returns has been granted further extension, from March to June 2019. “All the auditors and corporates said there was not enough time for complying with the deadline, for the quantum of details asked. It is a relief,” said Rohit Jain, partner, ELP.

“Decisions like creating a single ledger for all tax and other payments, single authority for disbursement of refunds, formation of centralised Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling to resolve conflicting judgments of State Authority for Advance Rulings, extension of due date for filing of annual return/GST audit report etc are also steps in right direction which will provide relief to the industry,” said a PWC report.

However, some say pushing the annual returns deadline is not helping anyone. For those who have already accounted for non-receipt of input credit as cost and completed rest of the corporate account audit, delaying the annual returns is not a help, they say. But, relief for professionals comes in the form of recommendations on the format of annual and audit report.

The council has also recommended amendment to Section 50, which will pave way for interest charges levied in case of delayed payments to be based on net tax liability of the taxpayer, instead of gross liability at present. The question is will they refund those who have already paid interest on gross basis.

Another amendment proposed is to create a Central Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling “to deal with cases of conflicting decisions by two or more State Appellate Advance Ruling Authorities”. Well intentioned, but can lead to further delay in resolution, said a Mumbai-based tax consultant.

The most controversial from this round could be the suggestion to block generation of E-Way bills of those taxpayers who have not filed returns for two consecutive tax periods. “We understand that if the said recommendations get accepted by the Ministry of Finance and get notified, it may lead to havoc in the industry as business may come on hold because of non-generation of E-Way bills, which is in turn a result of non-submission of returns for two consecutive tax periods,” said Taxpert Professionals.

