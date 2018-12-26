Frauds twice as high in Public sector banks

Sunitha natti By

Notwithstanding efforts initiated by the government and the RBI to prevent banking frauds, scheduled commercial banks have seen a steep rise in frauds in the last three years. Public sector banks (PSB) saw the highest number of frauds compared to private lenders, while the involvement of staff was noted in about 13 per cent of all reported cases.

As per data disclosed in the Lok Sabha, 12,778 fraud cases were reported by all scheduled commercial banks between FY15 and FY17. This includes 8,622 cases reported by PSBs, while their private peers reported 4,156 cases.

During these three years, the State Bank of India topped the list of banks reporting fraudulent cases, while four other state-run lenders reported more than 500 cases each during this period. Fifteen other PSBs saw more than 200 fraud cases each, while only one lender — Punjab & Sind Bank — reported less than 100 fraud cases during this period.

According to the Ministry of Finance, several measures have been put in place to prevent the occurrence of frauds including setting up a Framework for timely detection, reporting, and investigation of large frauds within public sector banks. Loan accounts exceeding Rs 50 crore, if classified as NPAs, are to be mandatorily examined by banks from the angle of possible fraud and a report is be placed before the bank’s committee for Review of NPAs on the findings of this investigation. Further, an investigation should also be initiated for wilful default upon reporting the fraud to RBI, besides initiating a report on the borrower from the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau in case an account turns NPA.

Early this year, the government also enacted the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 to deter lawbreakers from evading Indian laws by remaining outside the jurisdiction of the country’s courts. The Act emboldens authorities to attach properties of economic offenders, confiscate them and disentitle the offender from defending any civil claim.

The RBI, on its part, created a searchable central database for banks — the Central Fraud Registry — based on monitoring by lenders and select financial institutions, while for enforcement of standards and ensuring audit quality, it has formed the National Financial Reporting Authority as an independent regulator.

Banks have also been instructed to ensure implementation of prescribed measures to strengthen banks’ SWIFT operating environment and decide on publishing details of wilful defaulters as per the central bank’s instructions and their Board-approved policy.

