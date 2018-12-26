Home Business

Halt pledging of Omaxe shares, Guild Builders told

The infighting between Goel brothers has spilt more beans regarding financial mismanagement and malpractices by Omaxe Ltd.

Published: 26th December 2018

Rohtas Goel

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The infighting between Goel brothers has spilt more beans regarding financial mismanagement and malpractices by Omaxe Ltd. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh, has ordered that no further loans should be given to Guild Builders, the holding company of Omaxe, on the pledging of shares.The NCLT order came in a case filed by Sunil Goel, the second largest promoter shareholder and former joint managing director of Omaxe, who alleged financial mismanage
ment in the company by his elder brother Rohtas Goel.

“It is stated on instruction by learned senior counsel for respondent No.1 company that other than the above, respondent No.1 company would not create further pledge for the time being. This undertaking is taken on record,” the two-member bench said in its order dated December 21, 2018.

The Omaxe Ltd was founded by Rohtas and Sunil in 1987 and in almost two decades, it became a leading real estate company in North India with footprints in eight states and 27 cities. However, things turned for the worse post 2016, when Omaxe began borrowing funds from various financial institutions, banks and NBFCs by pledging its shares, which are held and controlled by Guild Builders. Sunil had objected to this. He was removed from the company after he flagged financial irregularities in the company books to the Board and banks. The relationship between the brothers further strained after he moved court.

Sunil had dragged Rohtas to NCLTs in Delhi as well as Chandigarh after he was barred from entering the office and looking into the company’s books. Interestingly, after Sunil moved court, two out three independent directors resigned from Omaxe.The NCLT has further allowed Sunil and his team to inspect the company’s records.Sources claim that the company is facing financial crisis and has a debt of about Rs 1,800 crore.

