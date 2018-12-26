Home Business

Mithali Raj honoured by Australian Diamonds retail partner Senco Gold & Diamonds

Swarna Samman is an annual award by leading retail Jeweller Senco Gold & Diamonds to recognise outstanding achievers in the fields of art, culture and sports.

Published: 26th December 2018 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj receving the Swarna Samman. (Twitter image | @sencogoldindia)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Mithali Raj, captain of the Indian women's cricket team and the official ambassador for Rio Tinto's Australian Diamonds programme, was honored with the Senco Gold & Diamonds, Swarna Samman award at a star-studded event held in Kolkata on Friday 21st December.

Swarna Samman is an annual award by leading retail Jeweller Senco Gold & Diamonds to recognise outstanding achievers in the fields of art, culture and sports. This year Mithali Raj is honoured for her excellence and contribution to women's cricket in India.

Speaking at the event Ms Raj said, "I am delighted to be the recipient of Senco Gold & Diamonds, Swarna Samman. When I first started playing cricket, there was no recognition of female players in India. I have had to strive for all that I achieved and I'm honoured to have represented my country and taken it to the pinnacle of world cricket."

The award was presented by Shaankar Sen, Chairman and Managing Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds in the presence of Sourav Ganguly, former captain of the Indian men's cricket team, and Brand Ambassador for Senco Gold & Diamonds.

Suvankar Sen, Executive Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, "Swarna Samman is our way of recognising exemplary individuals who have dedicated their lives to their chosen field. We wish to thank them for enriching our lives and being an inspiration to society. This year we are honoured to present the award to an icon of Indian cricket, Ms Mithali Raj."

The following day at the Senco Gold & Diamonds, Moulali showroom Mithali Raj unveiled an exclusive collection of Australian Diamonds jewellery from Rio Tinto's Argyle mine in Western Australia. Comprising both bridal and fashion jewellery, the Australian Diamonds collection is available at all Senco Gold & Diamonds stores.

Central to Rio Tinto's Australian Diamonds initiative is a leading-edge system to track Rio Tinto's rough diamonds from its Argyle mine in Australia through to jewellery in India, thereby celebrating Rio Tinto's diamond heritage and pedigree from a clean, traceable source of diamonds.

Vikram Merchant, Director of Rio Tinto's Diamond Sales and Marketing activities in India said, "We are delighted to work with leading retailer Senco Gold & Diamonds and honoured that Mithali Raj is the official ambassador for Australian Diamonds, helping promote the popularity of diamonds in fashion and bridal jewellery, particularly for younger Indian consumers."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mithali Raj Indian women Cricket Senco Gold & Diamonds Swarna Samman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp