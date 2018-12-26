Mithali Raj honoured by Australian Diamonds retail partner Senco Gold & Diamonds

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Mithali Raj, captain of the Indian women's cricket team and the official ambassador for Rio Tinto's Australian Diamonds programme, was honored with the Senco Gold & Diamonds, Swarna Samman award at a star-studded event held in Kolkata on Friday 21st December.

Swarna Samman is an annual award by leading retail Jeweller Senco Gold & Diamonds to recognise outstanding achievers in the fields of art, culture and sports. This year Mithali Raj is honoured for her excellence and contribution to women's cricket in India.

This year Senco Gold & Diamonds is extremely honoured to confer the Swarna Samman to Mithali Raj, the Captain of Indian Women’s Cricket Team. #SwarnaSamman2018 #SencoGoldAndDiamonds pic.twitter.com/yTdz2x8oVF — SencoGold&Diamonds (@sencogoldindia) December 17, 2018

Speaking at the event Ms Raj said, "I am delighted to be the recipient of Senco Gold & Diamonds, Swarna Samman. When I first started playing cricket, there was no recognition of female players in India. I have had to strive for all that I achieved and I'm honoured to have represented my country and taken it to the pinnacle of world cricket."

The award was presented by Shaankar Sen, Chairman and Managing Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds in the presence of Sourav Ganguly, former captain of the Indian men's cricket team, and Brand Ambassador for Senco Gold & Diamonds.

Suvankar Sen, Executive Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, "Swarna Samman is our way of recognising exemplary individuals who have dedicated their lives to their chosen field. We wish to thank them for enriching our lives and being an inspiration to society. This year we are honoured to present the award to an icon of Indian cricket, Ms Mithali Raj."

The following day at the Senco Gold & Diamonds, Moulali showroom Mithali Raj unveiled an exclusive collection of Australian Diamonds jewellery from Rio Tinto's Argyle mine in Western Australia. Comprising both bridal and fashion jewellery, the Australian Diamonds collection is available at all Senco Gold & Diamonds stores.

Central to Rio Tinto's Australian Diamonds initiative is a leading-edge system to track Rio Tinto's rough diamonds from its Argyle mine in Australia through to jewellery in India, thereby celebrating Rio Tinto's diamond heritage and pedigree from a clean, traceable source of diamonds.

Vikram Merchant, Director of Rio Tinto's Diamond Sales and Marketing activities in India said, "We are delighted to work with leading retailer Senco Gold & Diamonds and honoured that Mithali Raj is the official ambassador for Australian Diamonds, helping promote the popularity of diamonds in fashion and bridal jewellery, particularly for younger Indian consumers."