Home Business

Non-life insurers receive Rs 12,551 crore premium, a rise of 27 per cent  

Six standalone private health insurers registered a jump of 48 per cent in their premium income at Rs 903.06 crore last month.

Published: 26th December 2018 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The total premium collected by non-life insurance companies rose 26.5 per cent to Rs 12,551.26 crore in November 2018, according to IRDAI data.

The 33 companies in the non-life insurance business garnered gross direct premium of Rs 9,921.21 crore in the same month a year ago. Of these, 25 general insurance companies wrote gross direct premium of Rs 11,498.11 crore, up 26.4 per cent from November 2017.

Six standalone private health insurers registered a jump of 48 per cent in their premium income at Rs 903.06 crore last month. As per the data, two specialised PSU insurers --Agricultural Insurance Company of India and Export Credit Guaranteed Corporation of India -- reported a combined premium of Rs 150.09 crore, down 29.7 per cent from the year-ago period.

Cumulatively, gross premium of all the companies during April-November rose 13.24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.09 lakh crore, the data by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) showed.

The gross premium in the same period last year stood at Rs 96,010.66 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IRDAI Insuarnce Non Life Insuarance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp