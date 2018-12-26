Home Business

Rupee surges 19 paise against dollar in early trade 

On Monday, the rupee had recovered 4 paise to close at 70.14 against the American currency, following weak crude oil prices and the dollar's losses in global markets due to political uncertainty in th

Published: 26th December 2018 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Rupee

The rupee slipped by 9 paise to 70.55 against the US dollar in early trade today.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee gained 19 paise against the US dollar Wednesday to trade at 69.95 after increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

However, a lower opening of the domestic equity markets capped the rise, dealers said.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a strong note at 69.79 a dollar against the previous close of 70.14.

Further, the domestic unit surrendered early gains to quote at 69.95, showing a gain of 19 paise. Financial markets were closed Tuesday on account of Christmas.

On Monday, the rupee had recovered 4 paise to close at 70.14 against the American currency, following weak crude oil prices and the dollar's losses in global markets due to political uncertainty in the US.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex plunged over 350 points as investors turned jittery over political uncertainty in the US and fears of a global economic slowdown amid heavy selloff by foreign investors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rupee Dollar exchange rate dollar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp